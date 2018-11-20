Central Bank names Adrian Varley director of prudential analysis

The Central Bank has appointed Adrian Varley to the new role of the institution’s director of prudential analysis and inspections, effective from February.

Mr Varley is currently head of banking supervision in the analysis division of the Central Bank, holds a PhD in mathematics from the University of Warwick, and has played a leading role in the supervision of lenders over the past eight years with regulator.

The creation of the new Prudential Analysis and Inspections Directorate is part of a wider restructure of the prudential regulation area of the Central Bank.

“Adrian’s leadership, technical capabilities, mindset and commitment to the delivery of the Central Bank’s mandate make him an ideal choice,” said Ed Sibley, deputy governor with the Central Bank.

Central Bank published its latest three-year strategic plan earlier this month, which identified Brexit as a priority theme. The blueprint sets also out an ambition to strengthen resilience and consumer protection.

The organisation, which had the equivalent of 1,815 full-time staff as of July, has given itself capacity to grow its employee numbers by some 300, or 17 per cent, over the coming years as it decided recently to buy two buildings being developed beside its headquarters on North Wall Quay. The bank is planning to sell its Spencer Dock building, which has less space, to partly finance the purchase.