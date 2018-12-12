Barclays to become largest lender in Ireland as new hub opens

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley said that the UK banking giant’s decision to set up its post-Brexit EU hub in the Republic was a “clear one” given the links between both countries, as he presided over the opening of the company’s new office in Dublin on Wednesday.

The London-listed bank confirmed that it expects to double its employee count in Dublin to 300 by the end of 2019. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also attended the opening of the new office at One Molesworth Street in Dublin 2, which has 37,000sq ft (3,437sq m) of space.

Mr Staley told investors on October 24th that the group was “100 per cent” ready for a hard Brexit as he disclosed that the Central Bank of Ireland had given it the green light to expand its Dublin operation to maintain access to clients in the EU.

Barclays Bank Ireland, led by chief executive Kevin Wall, is set to become the largest lender based in the Republic as the unit becomes home to €224 billion of group assets within the next five months.

“This is a very exciting time for Barclays in Ireland as we look to leverage the successful platform that we have built over our past 40 years in Dublin to continue delivering our sophisticated suite of services to clients across Ireland and our other European markets,” Mr Staley said on Wednesday.

Unique links

“The choice of Ireland to be the focal point for our European operations was a clear one given the unique business and cultural links between the UK and Ireland and we are very proud to be playing a role in the continued evolution of financial services in Ireland.”

The planned central hub for Barclays’s pan-European business in Dublin will operate a branch network across Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Lisbon, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Stockholm.

Since establishing in Ireland in 1978, Barclays has advised and financed a number of significant transactions and clients have included Paddy Power Betfair, Irish Residential Properties Reit, Cairn Homes, Centre Parcs, An Post, BWG, Eason, Green Reit, Smyths Toys and Ornua.

Barclays also continues to support a large number of US companies in Ireland and has a strong and growing presence in the financial services sector.