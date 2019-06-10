Bank of Ireland links up with Trinity for ‘treasury academy’

Bank of Ireland has set up a “treasury academy” for businesses in conjunction with the Trinity Business School.

Participants in the workshops, which are free, will learn more about economics and markets, treasury policy, currency hedging strategies, currency risk management, debt financing and interest rate risk management.

“The management of financial risks is of critical importance for any company with exposures to the financial markets,” said Seán Crowe, chief executive of markets and treasury at Bank of Ireland. “We look forward to rolling this out in the coming months.”

The first event in the series of workshops takes place at Bank of Ireland’s Burlington Plaza building in Dublin on Tuesday. Attendees receive a certificate from the Trinity Business School on completion.