Bank of Ireland launches €200,000 prize fund

Bank of Ireland on Friday launched its 2020 Begin Together Awards with a prize fund of over €200,000 to support towns across Ireland as they recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bank said the initiative will be fast-tracked to provide funding to winning towns by the beginning of October and directly assist their recovery.

There are 21 awards involved with the overall winner receiving €50,000 and the title of Ireland’s “Most Enterprising Town”. There is also a prize of €20,000 for the winner of the “Rising Star” award.

Speaking at the launch, Gavin Kelly, chief executive of Bank of Ireland’s Retail Ireland division, said the bank was focused on initiatives to help the country “reboot”.

“Our experience has shown that incredible things can be achieved when communities, business groups and local authorities come together to meet their own challenges and make their own opportunities,” he said.

“This year, Covid-19 has presented the biggest challenge to our physical, mental and financial wellbeing in living memory, which makes that can-do enterprising spirit more important than ever.

“Through the lockdown, Bank of Ireland took immediate steps to support our customers and the national effort. Now, as the country moves to recovery, we’re focussed on practical initiatives that can help Ireland to reboot.”

The closing date for entries is August 24th and details of the awards can be found at bankofireland.com/begintogetherawards.