Lloyds Bank CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio to step down in 2021

Lloyds Banking Group chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio announced his surprise resignation after a decade at the British lender.

In the leadership overhaul, the bank also tapped former investment banker Robin Budenberg as its new chairman to replace Norman Blackwell, part of what the lender called succession planing, according to a statement on Monday.

Mr Horta-Osorio’s announcement that he’ll leaving at the end of June 2021 means Britain’s biggest mortgage lender faces a potential vacuum at the top as the economy recovers from its deepest recession in centuries.

“It is of course with mixed emotions that I announce my intention to step down,” the chief executive said on Monday, without explaining his decision.

The 56-year-old native of Portugal has steered Lloyds to profitability and full private ownership after a bailout during the financial crisis. During his tenure, he cuts thousands of jobs and managed the bank’s long-running effort to settle claims the industry missold insurance to British consumers.

Britain’s biggest mortgage lender booked a provision of £1.4 billion (€1.54 billion) for soured loans in the first quarter as efforts to halt the spread of the virus also crushed economic growth and scrapped its previous targets.

Mr Horta-Osorio’s pay has been in the spotlight after the lender cut his pay by 28 per cent to £4.73 million for last year. He was previously at was one of the most highly paid bank chiefs in London in 2018. – Bloomberg