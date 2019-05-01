AIB warns of further tracker mortgage scandal costs

AIB has warned that it faces additional costs this year related to the industry-wide tracker mortgage scandal, as the lender unveiled an otherwise positive trading update.

The lender, led since early last month by chief executive Colin Hunt, said that the additional costs will come as the tracker mortgage examination reaches its final stages.

AIB has set aside €265 million of provisions to date to cover refunds, compensation and other costs related to the issue. Both AIB and its EBS subsidiary are among six lenders that are in the middle of Central Bank enforcement investigations that will lead to likely fines.

Mr Hunt said in the trading statement that AIB had a “good start to 2019 with solid profitability, strong new lending and continued performing loan growth.”

The bank sold a €1 billion portfolio of mainly investment loans to a consortium led by US distressed debt group Cerberus last month, which has lowered its non-performing loans to 7.6 per cent of its total portfolio from 9.6 per cent in December.

The bank is known to be planning a further asset sale this year to help cut the ratio to about 5 per cent.

New lending rose by 11 per cent at AIB last year, with its performing loan book increasing to €57.6 million from €56.8 million. However, gross loans fell by €500 million to €62.4 million, mainly driven by the loan sale.

The bank’s net interest margin - the difference between the average rate at which it funds itself and lends on to customers - edged up to 2.5 per cent in the first quarter from 2.48 per cent for the previous three months.

“We have had a good start to the year and remain on track to meet expectations,” “the bank said, adding that the economic backdrop “is favourable”.