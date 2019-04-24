AIB deputy chair says pay restrictions ‘key concern’ for investors

AIB’s deputy chairperson Catherine Woods told shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting on Wednesday that ongoing pay restrictions and a ban on bonuses across bailed-out banks “remains a real concern” for its large institutional shareholders.

Ms Woods, who was standing in for group chairman Richard Pym, who is undergoing minor surgery, told the meeting in Dublin that AIB’s efforts to attract and retain staff were partly depended on its “ability to compete with the reumuneration practices of other employers”.

She said that the bank, which saw Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe use the State’s 71 per cent shareholding to shoot down its plans to reintroduce a long-term incentive plan for top executives at last year’s agm, has held off on making a new proposal as outside consultants complete a review of remuneration in the sector for the State.

“We continue to look forward to the conclusion of the minister’s remuneration review,” Ms Woods said.

Remuneration review

A draft copy of the report, filed by consultants Korn Ferry late last year, is understood to highlight that the current restrictions are unsustainable, although Mr Donohoe has said he has no plans to ease them.

AIB has seen Colin Hunt and Donal Galvin take over as chief executive and chief financial officer, respectively, in recent months following the departure of previous incumbents, Bernard Byrne and Mark Bourke.

Mr Hunt said on Wednesday that the company has had a “good start” to 2019 and is “trading in line with expectations”, even though the business is operating “under the cloud” of Brexit.

The company is seeking shareholder approval at the agm on a proposal to pay a larger-than-expected 42 per cent jump in its annual dividend to €461 million, after its net loans grew and non-performing loans level declined 41 per cent to €6.1 billion last year. This was aided by the sale of a soured portfolio to US private equity group Cerberus. In 2013 the bank had more than €30 billion of problem loans.

Loan sale

AIB is considering the sale of a final batch of problem loans later this year as it seeks to reduce its non-performing loans (NPLs) by as much as €3 billion in order to cut its NPLs ratio to about 5 per cent from about 8 per cent, currently.

The bank sold a €1 billion portfolio of mainly investment loans to a consortium led by US distressed debt group Cerberus earlier this month. However, the deal also included 220 owner-occupier mortgages and some agricultural assets that were used as security by borrowers for commercial property loans.

A group of farmers and the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) gathered outside the meeting at a Dublin hotel to protest against the inclusion of agriculture assets in the recent loan sale.

Speaking outside the meeting, the IFA’s farm business chairman Martin Stapleton said it was “wrong” that AIB would sell these loans to a fund that was “not interested in resolving issues by entering into long-term arrangements with farmers”.