Tullow Oil downgrades output guidance again as it restores dividend

Irish-founded explorer Tullow Oil has recorded a drop in revenues in the first half, as it announced another projected fall in production this year due to delays in well completions at its Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN) project in Ghana.

The London-listed, African-focused company announced revenues of $872 million (€782 million) for the first six months as against $905 million a year earlier.

The revenue decline comes as the company revised its oil production forecast down to 89-93,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) due to mechanical issues experienced completing the Enyenra-14 production well. This compares to a previous guidance of 90,000-98,000 bopd in April, which itself was a downgrade from an earlier forecast of between 93,000 and 101,000 bopd this year.

In a note to investors, Davy said that the absence of Enyenra -14 and the consequent adjustment to production will have a $50million impact on free cash for the year.

Rise in pre-tax profits

Tullow reported a rise in gross profits to $527 million compared to $521 million for the same period last year as pre-tax profits rose to $268 million from $150 million.

It also confirmed an interim dividend of 2.35 cents per share, representing a total payout of $33 million. The company suspended dividends in 2015 due to the oil price crash

“Today’s results demonstrate strong financial delivery in the first half of 2019 with robust profits and free cash flow,” said chief executive Paul McDade.

“We are disappointed that a mechanical issue at our latest TEN well has caused us to reduce our 2019 production outlook; however, our overall portfolio of low-cost West African production continues to provide a solid financial base for the business, allowing the group to invest for future growth, continue to reduce debt and pay dividends to shareholders,” he added.

Capex forecast

The London-listed, Africa-focused explorer said first half capital expenditure toltalled $238 with the full-year forecast unchanged at $570 million.

The company has a three-well Guyana campaign underway and it said its Kenyan oil development is progressing well.

“Tullow has delivered a good set of financial results in the first half of 2019, with further reductions in net debt and gearing underpinned by strong cash flow generation from our assets despite the lower than expected production,” said chief financial officer Les Wood.

“We continue to maintain financial discipline as we allocate our capital, allowing us to confirm our interim 2019 dividend and establish a robust platform for growth,” he added.