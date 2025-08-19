Irish neighbours appeal against billionaire James Dyson’s planned helipad

Neighbours of billionaire James Dyson have appealed against his plans to build a helipad on his acre estate in the south of Ireland.

An appeal has been lodged against a decision that permitted the inventor, known for founding the Dyson company, which sells bagless vacuum cleaners among other items, to construct a helicopter landing zone at his expansive Ballynatray House estate near the River Blackwater, near the Cork-Waterford border.

The original planning application was submitted by estate manager Christopher Nicholson.

Those who submitted proposals against the construction during the initial planning process expressed concern that “up to 50 helicopter landings a year” would have an adverse affect to the wildlife on the river and the local population, saying the Blackwater is an unspoiled haven”, which is “something that should be preserved and cherished” and not “spoiled with the weekly noise of a helicopter”.

One objector said a helicopter could be heard from miles around and would have a “disturbing influence” on the wildlife in the area, described as being “a sanctuary due to the lack of interference from humans”.

A neighbour wrote to the council: “It is difficult in today’s world to find such areas and I feel strongly that for the sake of someone’s convenience, an area of natural beauty and importance will be subjected to unnecessary disturbance.”

The council was told that the site is an important nesting site for herons, egrets, cormorants and birds of prey such as sparrowhawks, owls and buzzards.

Other birds sighted include sea eagle, osprey and red kite. The shoreline is inhabited by curlew, ducks and whooper swans, the submitter wrote, along with red squirrels, otters, badgers, foxes, fallow deer and stoats.

An objection to the plan said that the helicopter would fundamentally alter the natural soundscape and peaceful aural environment of the area, “replacing birdsong and the sounds of nature with the intrusive noise of rotor blades”.

A different objection to the original planning submission described the Blackwater River and its surrounds as a “sensitive area continually under attack” from housing, building, boats, jet-skis “and now helicopters”.

He said there were more than a dozen other houses in the area that could accommodate a helipad, adding: “I am sure the applicant wouldn’t be happy if another 12 helicopters flew over Ballynatray each day.”

Waterford County Council granted permission for the helipad to be built under certain conditions.

However, neighbours have filed an appeal with the Irish planning authority An Coimisiun Pleanala and a decision is due by November 26. – PA