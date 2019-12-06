Providence history: a fruitless search for Irish oil

The news that Tony O’Reilly jnr is moving on from Providence Resources marks the end of a 14-year relationship he has personally had with the company and a 22-year relationship his family has had. Much like its predecessors, Providence’s search for a big commercial oil find has yet been fruitless, but the hope of one day finding hydrocarbons will likely remain for some time.

Foundation

Providence was founded in 1997 when Arcon International Resources PLC spun out its hydrocarbon assets into a new company which was then listed on the Exploration Securities Market of the Irish Stock Exchange. Providence would ultimately also be admitted to the London Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in 2005.

Although only 22-years-old, Providence has roots going back to 1981 when its predecessor company, Atlantic Resources PLC, was formed by a group of investors led by Sir Anthony O’Reilly.

When it split from Arcon, Mr O’Reilly jnr said that fund managers had reached a consensus that oil and gas interests and mining interests did not fit well within a single company.

First licence

Providence was granted its first petroleum lease for its Helvick oil-field in May 1998. It estimated that Helvick had seven million barrels of recoverable oil which could come into production by 2001. Not so much as a drop would ever be recovered for commercial use from Helvick.

May, 1999

Providence’s first chief executive, Andris Blankenburgs, resigned to return to Australia for family reasons. Then chairman, the former TD and Senator Brian Hillery, took over on an interim basis.

First profit

Higher oil prices pushed Providence into profitability for the first time in May 2000. Its €419,000 profit was generated from sales related to the company’s producing interests namely the onshore UK Singleton oil field and offshore UK Claymore oil field. By 2001, that position had reversed and the company reported a pre-tax loss of €20.7 million after it wrote down the value of its underdeveloped assets. It would return to minor profitability in the years to follow.

June 2000, drilling at Helvick begins

Providence’s chief executive, Phil Tracy, said the development of the Helvick field could generate up to €315 million. It didn’t.

Asset sales

By 2001, Providence had begun to scope out asset sales as part of a strategic review including what had then been its key asset, Helvick.

New CEO

Tony O’Reilly Jnr, at the age of 38, was appointed as the chief executive of Providence having left Waterford Wedgewood.

Big fish

Providence signed up its first big fish in 2006 in the form of US oil major ExxonMobil, then the world’s largest oil and gas company. The agreement related to the Dunquin prospect off the west coast of Ireland. At the time of the deal, O’Reilly said that the company would continue to focus on its other Irish, UK and Nigerian prospects.

Just two years later, Exxon would seek bids for part of its share in the Dunquin prospect.

Pre-crash fund raising

In April 2007, Providence raised €25.8 million to help with the appraisal of assets. The plan was timely, given that just three months later, more than €2 billion would be wiped off the value of the Irish market in a single day over concerns about a problem brewing in the US - the subprime mortgage market.

New assets

In November 2008, Providence told shareholders of its plans to increase production in the gulf of Mexico in an “aggressive manner”. In the same week, O’Reilly admitted the company had been forced to plug and abandon its drilling operations at Hook Head and the Celtic Sea.

2009 - 2017

While there were plenty of firsts in the naughties, things began to get rather mundane at Providence between 2009 and 2017. A pattern of new licence announcements, new partners and shaky finances emerged. In 2011, it off-loaded its Nigerian interest, the same year it started drilling at Barryroe - now its key prospect. The following year, which was billed as “transformational” by O’Reilly, it sold its UK interests to deal with rising losses.

August 4th, 2017

Providence shares tanked 46 per cent after the company said preliminary analysis of its then key prospect, Druid, indicated that the reservoir contained water.

Only a month later, another licence was found to contain a “porous water-bearing reservoir interval”, pushing shares down almost 29 per cent on the day. In a results update that followed, the company said it remained “very optimistic”.

December 2017

Providence entered exclusive talks to sell a stake in its Barryroe oil prospect off the Cork coast to an unnamed partner. That partner turned out to be Chinese-backer Apec which would end up giving Providence the run around.

Missed deadlines

Apec repeatedly missed deadlines to transfer $9 million to Providence to advance exploration of the company’s key Barryroe prospect. By September 2019, the company was forced to turn to shareholders for fresh funding. At a meeting that month, O’Reilly told journalists that his position would come up for discussion if Apec missed the final September 30th deadline set by the company. They did miss that deadline.

The end for O’Reilly

Tony O’Reilly announced he was moving on from Providence, a week after the company lost its partner, French oil major Total, on another licence. His replacement has yet to be found.