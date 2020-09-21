Petrel Resources more than doubles loss to €243,000

Irish oil and gas explorer Petrel Resources posted a €243,000 loss before tax in the first half of this year, more than double what it recorded in the same period in 2019.

The company, with interests in Iraq, Ghana and offshore Ireland, said its loss rose from the €115,000 recorded in the six months to the end of June 2019.

In a stock exchange announcement, Petrel updated shareholders on its existing projects. It noted that offshore Ireland is a “sad scene”.

“State policy has effectively stymied offshore exploration,” said chairman John Teeling. He noted that Petrel owns a 10 per cent interest in a licence in the porcupine basin, off the south-west coast, at which work has been done by operator Woodside Petroleum. “But it is difficult to see how Woodside will commit the tens of millions to drill,” he said.

Mr Teeling noted that Ghana “remains attractive” and that meetings which were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic are due to take place before the end of this year.

“Petrel is well funded for ongoing activities. The focus is once again Iraq,” Mr Teeling said.