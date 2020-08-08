Data centres will force State to choose between climate and investment

Proliferation of data centres will make carbon-reduction targets harder to meet

A single data centre uses the same power as tens of thousands of homes. Photograph: iStock

A single data centre uses the same power as tens of thousands of homes. Photograph: iStock

 

The news that Chinese social media giant, TikTok, plans to invest up to €420 million here on a huge data centre is a reminder that Ireland is the undisputed European capital for such facilities, hosting more than 50 for big names such as Amazon and Microsoft. This brings opportunities for the State, but also threats.

Data centres, which are basically warehouses stuffed full of large computers storing information collected by tech companies, are not major employers. Not even the largest of the facilities here would have more than 100 workers, and most have only 30 or 40.

Yet the State, through IDA Ireland, has energetically pursued such investments over the last decade.The thinking in official circles is that if they can convince a tech company to make such a pivotal structural investment here, then the Republic will be at the top of the queue when that company is making other, more labour-intensive investments in future. This might include a European headquarters, for example.

A data centre quite literally physically solidifies the relationship between this State and the technology industry.

But they also gobble up huge amounts of energy– each one uses the same power as tens of thousands of homes. It has been estimated by State energy officials that data centres could suck up close to a third of the State’s electricity within eight years. There are at least a further 10 data centres under construction, and another 20 or so are planned.

This will make it far more difficult for the State to meet stringent targets to reduce carbon emissions in coming years. It will also be much harder for the Government to convince farmers, manufacturers and other sectors of the economy to cut their emissions when another arm of the State – the IDA – is rolling out the red carpet for power-hungry data centres.

As we lead increasingly digital lives, tech companies are not going to go away, but nor is the climate emergency. At some point in coming years, the State may have to choose between meeting climate targets and investment targets.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.