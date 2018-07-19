Value of Irish GDP hits record €294bn despite downward revision

The value of the Irish economy hit a record €294 billion last year in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), the standard measure of economic activity, the latest quarterly national accounts from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

By the same token, the CSO calculated that GDP probably exaggerated the true level of economic activity here by up to 40 per cent.

Using its the agency’s bespoke measure of national income - modified gross national income (GNI*) measure, which weeds the statistical noise associated with multinationals - the value of the Irish economy was put at a more modest €181 billion.

The difference between the two figures may explain why households here have not felt the full benefit of Ireland’s stellar economic growth rates.

In the latest accounts, the CSO revised Ireland’s headline growth rate for last year down to 7.2 per cent from a previous estimate of 7.8 per cent. This was still the highest rate of growth recorded in the euro area.

The figures show, however, GDP for the first quarter of 2018 contracted by 0.6 per cent while gross national product (GNP), which strips out the profit flows of multinationals, declined by 4.9 per cent.

Across the larger sectors of the economy, information and communication grew by nearly 14 per cent, while industry decreased by 9.7 per cent in volume terms.

Personal consumption, a key measure of economic health, also fell by 0.3 per cent.

The slightly negative results in the first quarter reflect the very strong levels of growth seen in the final quarter of 2017, the CSO said.

Balance of Payments results for the first quarter recorded a surplus of €9.6 billion in flows with the rest of the world, an increase of €4.5 billion on the quarter one 2017 balance.