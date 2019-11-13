Revenue’s online service out of action until lunchtime

Revenue’s online service will be out of action until at least 1pm as technical glitches crippled the system for the second day running , just as tens of thousands of self-employed people look to file their annual tax returns.

The tax authorities have now said that they will not apply a late filing surcharge on anyone who files by the end of this week. That replaces an earlier extension of their filing deadline to 6pm Wednesday.

Ordinarily, Revenue penalises late filers with a charge equivalent to 5 per cent of the tax due.

Revenue has blamed the high level of traffic online for the inability of users to log into their online accounts and file their returns.

ROS was inaccessible for most of Tuesday as between 3,000 and 4,000 self employed people an hour tried to file their annual tax returns. On Wednesday morning, Revenue said the system had again experienced some issues but that these had been resolved. At that time, a spokeswoman for the service said this morning that it did not expect to have to extend its pay-and-file tax deadline further this week.

However, users were still reporting issues filing returns through ROS throughout the morning and, by noon, Revenue conceded it was again experiencing technical difficulties.

One accountant who contacted The Irish Times said the service had been working so slow it was impossible to use. Other accountants expressed concerns that the technical issues may also cause problems for employers with payroll issues due to PAYE modernisation.

Just over a 1,000 submissions were filed between 8am and 9am on Wednesday with 2,000 returns submitted during the following hour.

The technical issues that began on Tuesday occurred on what is the busiest week of the year for self-assessed and self-employed income taxpayers.

Typically, the service receives about 3,000 submissions per hour during this period.

While October 31st is the deadline for taxpayers filing paper returns, these days those are in the minority. Most self-assessed taxpayers file online, where they have an extended deadline of November 12th.

According to one tax adviser, the majority of taxpayers file on deadline day because they are raising funds to pay their tax bill or making a final pension contribution in advance of the deadline.

“Revenue is aware of further difficulties with the ROS system. Revenue acknowledges the difficulties and frustration being experienced by taxpayers and agents who are continuing to try and file returns today and apologises for the inconvenience,” a spokeswoman said.

The Irish Tax Institute estimates that there are about 25,000 submissions outstanding with a spokeswoman saying that if ROS can get up and running quickly, all returns should still be able to be filed by the end of this week.

According to Revenue’s 2018 annual report, just shy of 730,000 people are registered for self-assessed income tax.