Profits drop 36% at Lily O’Brien’s chocolates

Profits at one of the country’s leading luxury chocolate manufacturers, Lily O’Brien’s , declined by 36 per cent to €2.1 million ast year.

The Kildare based company incurred the drop in pre-tax profits as revenues increased by 8 per cent from €29.66 million to €32.15 million.

A €40 million deal to purchase the company by Polish food company Colian Holdings was completed early last year.

According to the directors’ report “the business continued to achieve success in core markets” last year.

Higher costs resulted in the company’s operating profits reducing by 28 per cent from €4.05 million to €2.9 million.

Non-cash write-offs in investments totalling €493,876 and interest payments of €298,745 resulted in a pre-tax profit of €2.11 million.

The company recorded a post tax profit of €1.75 million after paying out €354,995 in corporation tax.

The profits last year takes account of combined non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs of €1 million.

Numbers employed by the company last year reduced from 127 to 123 as staff costs declined marginally from €4.92 million to €4.85 million.

Directors’ pay, including pension payments, reduced from €405,514 to €375,256.

Founded in 1992 in the Kildare kitchen of Mary Ann O’Brien, the company was named after Mary Ann’s eldest daughter, Lily.

The bulk of the company’s sales today are overseas and some of its export markets include the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Portugal.

Colian Holdings exports biscuits, chocolates, jellies and seasoning products from Poland and is also active in the beverage sector.

The board was overhauled last year with four Colian directors appointed but Ms O’Brien remains as a director and consultant to the company.

The Colian deal also allowed the business to be continued to be run by the existing management team led by CEO Eoin Donnelly.

Shareholder funds at the end of last year totalled €11.23 million that included accumulated profits of €9.8 million. The company cash reduced from €3.49 million to €2.92 million.