NTMA completes auction of €1.25bn in treasury bonds

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has completed an auction of €1.25 billion of bonds in a dual auction.

It auctioned both 0.9 per cent treasury bond due in 2028 and a 1.7 per cent treasury bond due in 2037

The State debt-management agency said it has already issued €5.25 billion benchmark bonds so far this year.

Overall, NTMA intends to issue between €14 to €18 billion of long-term debt in 2018.