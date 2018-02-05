State to sell up to €1.25bn of bonds in choppy market

The National Treasury Management Agency plans to sell up to €1.25 billion of bonds on Thursday, amid chopping international debt markets as investors globally fret about rising inflation.

The State’s debt agency said on Monday that it will sell between €1 billion and €1.25 billion of bonds, due to be repaid in 2028 and 2037. The yield on the €4 billion of 10-year government bond sold by the NTMA in the first week of January has since jumped to as high as 0.168 per cent from an initial 0.944 per cent rate.

Meanwhile, the yields on Germany’s 10-year bonds rose to their highest levels since September 2015 on Monday, to 0.774 per cent, as strong economic data globally and signs of a pick-up in inflation fuel speculation that major central banks may step back from ultra-easy monetary policies at a faster rate than previously expected.

A report on Friday showing that US wages are growing at their fastest pace in more than 8-1/2 years have added to the speculation that the Federal Reserve may step up rate hikes. Futures markets now price in the risk of three, or even more, rate increases from the Fed this year.

The European Central Bank cut monthly bond purchases under its €2.5 trillion quantitative easing programme to €30 billion from €60 billion in January.

The bond-buying programme, which the ECB started in 2015 to reboot inflation and the wider euro area economy, is currently set to run until September. Some hawkish voices on the organisation’s governing council have been calling in recent week for the unprecedented QE programme to end at that date.

The NTMA plans to sell between €14 billion and €18 billion of long-term debt this year. After Thursday’s auctions it will have raised as much as €5.25 billion.