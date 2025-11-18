Watchdog upholds complaint against ‘tongue-in-cheek’ Buckfast advert written by AI

The advert asked consumers whether they were “tired of regular old wine that just gets you tipsy”.

Ireland’s advertising watchdog has upheld a complaint against an off-licence group that claimed in a “humorous and exaggerated” advertisement written by artificial intelligence (AI) that Buckfast Tonic Wine would leave consumers “feeling like they’re on top of the world”.

In its latest complaints bulletin, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the ad in question, which appeared on the website of Molloy’s Liquor Stores, included fictitious customer testimonials.

“I drank Buckfast Tonic Wine before my job interview and I got the job! I don’t remember much of the interview, but I’m pretty sure I nailed it,” read one made-up quote from a fictional customer.

“I had a glass of Buckfast Tonic Wine before my wedding and I don’t remember saying ‘I do,’ but my wife assures me that I did,” according to another testimonial.

Another fictional quote read: “Buckfast Tonic Wine is the only thing that gets me through family gatherings.”

The advert asked consumers whether they were “tired of regular old wine that just gets you tipsy” and stated that Buckfast’s “blend of herbs and spices” will “have you feeling like you’re on top of the world”.

The complainant believed the advertisement had been irresponsible in its portrayal of alcohol. They also argued that it was in breach of the advertising code by implying “the consumption of alcohol could have improved physical performance, personal qualities or capabilities”.

In response to the complaint, Molloy’s told ASA that the advertisement had been generated by an artificial intelligence writing tool.

“Its tone had been intended to be of a light, tongue-in-cheek style,” according to the watchdog’s notice of the decision.

However, Molloy’s conceded that the wording – although presented humorously or informally – could be read in a way that is not consistent with the advertising code.

Molloy’s removed the advertisement and replaced it with a factual description of Buckfast, also apologising for the “unintended impression” it created.

ASA said its independent council noted that the advertisers had withdrawn the advertisement on receipt of the complaint.

“They also noted that the content had been created by an AI writing tool, and the advertisers had introduced internal checks to ensure that AI-assisted content is reviewed for compliance before publication,” according to the decision.

The council said the advertisement should not appear in its current form again and advised advertisers to ensure content is reviewed for compliance with the advertising code.

The advert was one of 10 found recently to be in breach of the code and published in ASA’s latest complaints bulletin.

Separately, the authority declined to uphold a complaint against Cairn Homes over a bus shelter and website advertisement for its apartment scheme, the View in Douglas, Co Cork.

The complainant argued that the advertisement, which described the apartments as being “in the heart of Douglas”, was misleading as it is located at least a half an hour walk away from Douglas Shopping Centre.

The complainant said the development is in Castletreasure, rather than Douglas, and that the full address was not included in the advert.

ASA found against the complainant, noting that the development is closer to the centre of Douglas than the shopping centre, which is located in the north of the area.

“The council also noted that the area of Douglas extended to approximately 32km and encompassed 19 townlands,” ASA said.

“In this case, while the council noted that the complainant considered the ‘heart’ of Douglas was the village, given that the development was situated close to the centre of the Douglas area, they did not consider the advertising was in breach of the code on the grounds raised.”