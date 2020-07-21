Most food businesses remained closed at end of June - CSO

Almost 63 per cent of businesses in the accommodation and food services sector had stopped trading, either temporarily or permanently, at the end of June, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

While the vast majority of businesses across the State were trading in some capacity (92 per cent) the accommodation and food services sectors were the hardest hit, followed by the construction sector in which almost 20 per cent of businesses had stopped trading by June 28th.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, some 61.6 per cent of businesses had lower than normal turnover in June.

Some positivity could be found in the results which noted that just 0.5 per cent of businesses indicated that they have ceased trading permanently.

The fall in business activity came as companies were forced to spend money on meeting requirements to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

The median spend of medium-sized companies was €10,000 while small businesses had to spend €4,000, according to the CSO. The median spend for large businesses was €42,500.

Almost a third of businesses have implemented temperature screening in the workplace while more than 46 per cent have mandatory personal protective equipment.

Remote working

Among the respondents to this survey, the results for which haven’t been weighted, almost 27 per cent of staff were working remotely while more than 58 per cent were working at their normal place of work. However, in large businesses – defined as those with more than 250 staff – 40.8 per cent of the workforce were working remotely.

Meanwhile, almost a third of companies reported lower-than-projected personnel costs up to June 28th while almost 29 per cent had lower than projected non-personnel costs.

The crisis has forced a number of businesses to take measures to ensure a steady cashflow.

Over a quarter have deferred or changed Revenue payments, almost 23 per cent have deferred or changed property payments while 16 per cent deferred or changed loan repayments. More than half of businesses haven’t had to take any measures to manage cashflow.

Some 75 per cent of businesses reported no change in their ability to access finance.

The online survey was sent to a sample of 3,000 businesses and the information was collected between June 30th and July 15th. The response rate to the survey was 27.1 per cent.