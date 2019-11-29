Marlet Group secures planning for 13-storey Dublin apartment block

Dublin City Council has given the green light for a large-scale apartment development, in spite of concerns that the plan will compromise views from the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse.

In the decision, Patrick Crean’s Marlet Property Group has secured a 10-year planning permission to construct 550 “build-to-rent” apartments in five blocks ranging from three to 13 storeys in Dublin 8.

The council had earlier put the plan on hold by requesting further information after the chief executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Federation (ITIF), Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, told the council that the proposal “will compromise the visitor experience and views from the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse”.

Mr O’Mara Walsh pointed out that the Guinness Storehouse is Ireland’s most visited tourist attraction with 1.8 million visitors a year.

Guinness owner, Diageo also made a submission to the council on the plan. Consultants for Diageo told the planners that a €20 million extension to the Gravity Bar is due to open in January of next year.

However, Marlet Group subsidiary, Atlas GP Ltd lodged additional information with the council, which the applicants stated showed that the proposal will not adversely impact upon the views or amenities of existing protected structures in the vicinity of the subject site.