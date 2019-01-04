Loans for house purchase at highest level since 2009

Loans for house purchase were at their highest since 2009 last year, according to new figures published by the Central Bank.

The data show net mortgage lending rose by €964 million or 1.3 per cent in the year to November with net growth of €131 million in that month alone.

The rise in mortgage loans comes as total loans to households fell 1.1 per cent in the year to the end of November.

Net consumer lending totalled €22 million during the month with new lending exceeding repayments by €233 million on an annual basis.

Net lending for other purposes, such as education, was negative during the month under review.

Deposits from households were €4.6 billion higher than withdrawals over the year at 4.7 per cent, the largest annual growth rate seen since 2008.

Irish households continued to be net funders of the banking system with banks holding €12.3 billion more in household deposits than loans at the end of November, with the loan-to-deposit ratio standing at 0.88.

Annual growth in total bank lending remained negative, with a decline in lending of 0.2 per cent in the year, the data show.