Ireland will be the ‘big loser’ if OECD tax reform fails, Saint-Amans warns

Ireland could end up being a “big loser on tax” if the process to reform the global system collapses, Pascal Saint-Amans, tax director at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), has warned

Speaking at at the PwC/Irish Times tax summit in Dublin, Mr Saint-Amans also criticised the length of time the State is taking to phase out the controversial “double Irish” tax allowance.

The longstanding loophole in Irish tax law, which allowed companies shift profits offshore by incorporating here while remaining tax resident elsewhere, was abolished for new companies arriving here by then minister for finance Michael Noonan in 2015, but the relief was extended until 2021 for companies already using it.

Mr Saint-Amans said while the Irish Government had made important changes to its corporate tax code, it had been slow to get rid of the “double Irish” arrangement, presumably to extend certainty to business, but it had been perceived negatively by the rest of the world.

He also warned that the State’s appeal of the EU’s €13 billion Apple tax ruling was likely to put the spotlight back on Ireland in terms of tax.

Nonetheless, he said Ireland had engaged positively with the OECD’s project to reform the global tax system, “which was not a given”.

Mr Saint-Amans said there can be no big losers in the process to reform the system and the countries that did lose out in revenue terms would gain in terms of tax certainty. “Ireland would be a big loser if we go to chaos,” he said.

Mr Saint-Amans said many countries were pushing for tax reform and getting agreement was major challenge.

He said the process was like playing chess with 134 countries. He said multinational tax avoidance was fuelling anti-establishment populism across the globe, triggering some countries to act unilaterly.

France recently passed legislation for a 3 per cent tax on the revenues that companies earn from providing digital services to French users.

While Ireland has seen an strengthen of foreign investment during the first phase of the OECD changes, the second phase – due to be phased in after 2020 – is likely to pose a greater challange.