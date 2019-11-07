Housebuilding in Dublin stalls amid concern over affordability

Housebuilding in Dublin, where demand is strongest, has stalled amid concern the Central Bank’s lending rules may be constraining affordability.

The latest Dublin Economic Monitor indicates that house completions in the capital fell by 13.7 per cent year on year in second quarter of 2019 to 1,628.

This marked the first quarter of negative growth since 2015 and comes amid a sharp slowdown in property price inflation with prices in the Dublin area now actually falling.

The report, which is is produced by EY-DKM Economic Advisory on behalf of the four Dublin Local Authorities, also details a slowdown in commencement notices, which fell year on year by 18.5 per cent. “This may have negative implications in the future for completions growth,” the report said.

Goodbody chief economist Dermot O’Leary said the fall-off in completions in Dublin tallies with his firm’s own housebuilding tracker.

“There has been an increase in unsold stock over the past 12-18 months, led by Dublin,” he said.

As a result certain builders are finding it difficult to get funding for additional building until those unsold inventories are reduced, Mr O’Leary said.

He also noted that while sales in the first-time buyer bracket are strong, there is a clear underperformance at the higher end of the market in Dublin.

“Affordability is certainly biting with binding macro prudential mortgage rules,” Mr O’Leary said.

However, Savills director of research John McCartney took a different view, suggesting the fall-off in completions reflected a pause in commencements prior to a changing of the building regulations in March 2018, which is now washing through the system.

The report also indicates that average monthly rents in Dublin rose by 7.1 per cent to stand at €1,713 in the second quarter, the highest level recorded since the series began in mid-2007.

On the wider Dublin economy, the report identifies Brexit and a slowing global economy were key challenges for Dublin’s growth

Dublin Port

“Brexit continues to cast a shadow of uncertainty over the Dublin economy while slowing global growth and increased global trade tensions are also posing downside risks,” it said, noting traffic at Dublin Port saw its first annual decline in throughput for over six years in the second quarter of 2019. It also pinpoints a slowdown in manufacturing activity.

Despite this, the economy, particularly the labour market, continues to perform well with the Dublin workforce strengthening in the second quarter. Employment in the capital rose by 11,800 to 717,000.

Employment in the accommodation and financial, insurance and real estate sectors hit all-time highs, it said, with the latter supported by Brexit relocations.

“The Dublin economy has held up reasonably well against a backdrop of widespread uncertainty and slower economic growth both in Europe and at the global level,” Amritpal Virdee, economist, IHS Markit said.

“ Whether Dublin can maintain the current expansionary sequence remains to be seen given current levels of Brexit uncertainty and generally weaker demand conditions,” he added.