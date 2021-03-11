Here’s why you need to watch the effects of Biden's stimulus plan

In the midst of a pandemic it may seem a ridiculous question. But financial markets are starting to ask whether, as we emerge from the pandemic, inflation – and thus long-term interest rates – may pick up.

On Wednesday, the US Congress passed a massive $1.9 trillion (€1.6 trillion) stimulus plan to respond to the pandemic. Debate is raging on whether this is a vital support, or risks setting off inflation and eventually higher interest rates. On Wall Street, long-term interest rates on the bond market have risen sharply.