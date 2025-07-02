Sallins site with potential for residential development seeking €4.9m

An aerial view of the Sallins site shows its proximity to the Kildare town's existing residential developments and train station

Agent Coonan Property is guiding a price of €4.9 million for a 35.7-acre (14.45-hectare) landholding on the outskirts of Sallins in Co Kildare.

The site, which is near the Waterways residential scheme and Sallins train station, is a short drive from the M7/N7 interchange via the R407 Sallins-Naas Road.

While the lands are zoned for agricultural use at present, they lie just outside the development boundary of the Sallins Local Area Plan (2016–2022), making them an attractive proposition, according to the selling agent, for investors looking to secure a foothold for residential or commercial development in the medium to longer term.

The lands are laid out in eight divisions and are bordered by mature hedgerows and trees, offering a natural and defined landscape suited to phased development. The site also contains a number of vacant outbuildings along with a four-bedroom dormer-style residence on approximately 0.5 acres (0.2 hectares).

Commenting on the sale, Will Coonan of Coonan Property said: “This is a standout opportunity for strategic investors, developers or land banks seeking a foothold in a high-growth area.

“With Sallins and nearby Naas seeing ongoing expansion, the scale, location, and accessibility of this site make it uniquely placed to shape the next chapter of the town’s development. This landholding is ideally suited for future residential, mixed-use or commercial expansion subject to the appropriate planning permissions.”