EU ready to open talks with US to solve trade row

The European Union will introdue new taiffs against selected US products from Friday, but is ready to engage with the United States to solve a trade row triggered by Washington’s decision to impose metal impose tarrifs, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said.

“We are always open to talk with the U.S. The whole EU is based on the idea that we talk,” she told a seminar on Thursday. She described the tariffs as “illegal” as they contravened World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

She also said the WTO needs rules to address China’s subsidies and dumping of its goods in markets.

Brussels has confirmed that its retaliation measures against Donald Trump’s steel and aluminium tariffs will take effect on Friday, targeting some €2.8bn of US products.

The EU’s hit list slaps 25 per cent tariffs on dozens of US products ranging from orange juice to whisky and pleasure boats.

The bloc has previously signalled that it plans to impose retaliatory duties on $3.3 billion in American products from Harley-Davidson motorcycles to Levi Strauss jeans as well as bourbon whiskey.

The EU also plans to take a case at the World Trade Organisation against the US import restrictions. Malmstrom said that throughout negotiations stretching over the past months, the US had tried to use the threat of trade restrictions “as leverage to obtain concessions from the EU”. “This is not the way we do business, and certainly not between long-standing partners, friends and allies.”

The move is part of the EU’s response to Mr Trump’s decision to declare steel and aluminium imports into the US market to be a national security risk, and to hit them with punitive duties.