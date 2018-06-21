EU ministers close to deal on Greek exit from bailout programme

Euro zone finance ministers were close to approving Greece’s exit in August from its third bailout programme on Thursday night.

Sources close to the talks say that German objections were holding up agreement amid suggestions of hostility within Angela Merkel’s coalition government to any deal with Greece.

Discussions on Greece were temporarily suspended but were due to resume later last night with most observers confident a deal would be done.

Greece has endured significant pain since the first bailout in 2010, with a decline of more than 25 per cent in its gross domestic product and swingeing cuts in the public service and social programmes. It nearly crashed out of the euro on two occasions.

Meeting in Luxembourg, the eurogroup was set to approve a package of final loans, short-term cash liquidity and debt relief, pushing back repayment dates that they believe will convince money markets of the sustainability of Greece’s debt reduction programme.

Although the country’s growth rate has picked up and it is now running a small government surplus, Greece’s debt currently amounts to 180 per cent of GDP, a millstone on recovery prospects.

Greece signalled on Thursday that it had undertaken the “88 prior actions” on which the final phase of the adjustment package was conditional. These range from public sector reform to the introduction of a land registry system, pension and welfare reforms, and the introduction of a new tax collection system.

Greece is emerging from its third bailout, having received some €273 billion from various rescue funds to date, including the European Stability Mechanism and its predecessor, and the International Monetary Fund.

Sustainable repayment

The latter pulled out of funding the €86 billion third programme because it viewed the extent of debt relief promised by the EU as insufficient to guarantee that Greece would not be overburdened and unable to pay it down.

The IMF’s verdict on the closure, if agreed, of the third programme – and the decision not to create a fourth – is expected within days and is seen as crucial to reassuring the markets.

The credibility of a sustainable repayment programme is the whole rationale for the package, which does not involve any cash write-down of the Greek debt, or “haircut”. However, it will see bond maturities extended and debt swaps, smoothing out Greece’s repayment schedule over the next three decades.

Part of the market reassurance will be achieved by continuing a rigorous quarterly inspection regime – “enhanced surveillance”– more severe than those imposed on previous programme-exiting countries, and with further debt relief measures made conditional on further progress.

Greece would have to commit to keeping a primary budget surplus of 3.5 percent of GDP until 2022 and would not be permitted to accumulate new arrears.

EU officials are convinced the current Greek government under Syriza prime minister Alexis Tsipras remains committed to the stiff fiscal targets.

But the prospect that Mr Tsipras may be ousted by looming elections, or feel tempted to break some of the rules for electoral reasons, once Greece is no longer in the programme in August, remains a cause of concern. In particular, they will closely watch to see if hated pension reforms are reversed.

Ministers were last night continuing to work on a package of monetary and banking union reforms for the summit next week.