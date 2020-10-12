Echlinville Distillery to create 36 jobs with £9m investment

The Echlinville Distillery in Kircubbin, Co Down, is to invest over £9 million and create 36 new jobs as it expands its facilities in the Ards Peninsula.

The company is expanding its distillery to help it increase production capacity and grow its brands of Irish whiskey and gin globally.

Shane Braniff, owner of Echlinville Distillery, said the investment would help it to substantially increase production capacity and grow export sales tenfold over the next five years.

“We are adding capacity in distillation, bottling, labelling, storage and brand development, all of which are key to further establishing our brands in major international markets including Russia and the US,” he added.

Making the announcement, Invest Northern Ireland CEO Kevin Holland said: “Since establishing in 2012, Echlinville Distillery has developed a number of well-established brands which are making their mark on the international whiskey and gin market.

“The investment includes the development of a new immersive visitor’s centre and the creation of 36 new jobs which is great news for the local Ards and North Down Borough Council area.

“Roles on offer include operational, administrative and visitor centre roles and once in place, will contribute over £1 million of additional annual salaries for the Northern Ireland economy.”