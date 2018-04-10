Construction of 526 new homes in Saggart gets the go-ahead

A joint venture between the National Asset Management Agency and Harcourt Developments has received planning permission to build 526 new homes in Saggart, Co. Dublin, adjacent to the Luas.

Greenacre Residential applied back in December through the Strategic Housing Development system, which allows developers to fast-track the planning process with An Bord Pleanála. It applied to build 459 houses and 65 apartments on a 24 hectare site at Fortunestown Lane and Garter Lane, some 600 metres from in Saggart village.

The development, which has a density of 39 units net per hectare, will consist of 262 3- bed 2-storey units; 197 4-bed 3-storeyterraced and end of terrace units; and 37 2-bed duplex units and 30 2-bed apartments in two and three storey residential blocks, as well as 804 car parking spaces. It will also be home to a number of parks and a local square, and has allocated 52 units for social housing under its Part V obligations. The approval is subject to 39 conditions, which include converting a residential unit to a community floorspace, and providing a creche.

Some local residents raised concerns to the plans, with one arguing that the development plans made no provision for a secondary school, while concerns were also raised about whether higher densities were being pushed by the planning authorities close to Luas stations.

Fast-track success

Developers have had a mixed result with the fast-track process allows, which allows developers bypass local-authority planning processes for developments of more than 100 homes, or blocks of 200 student bedspaces, since it was brought in last year. Earlier this year, An Bord Pleanála rejected an application from developer Michael Cotter’s firm Viscount Securities for 927 housing units at Clay Farm in Leopardstown, while Burkeway Homes also had its plans for 113 new homes at Bearna outside Galway City turned down.

Others however, have had more success; last week it was revealed that developer Marlet’s plans for 100 houses and 400 apartments on a site at St Anne’s Park in north Dublin had been approved, despite very strong opposition from local residents.