Bombardier to stop production at all sites in the North until April 20th

Bombardier, one of the North’s largest manufacturers, is to temporarily stop production at all of its sites in the North until next month because of coronavirus. The company said the decision to halt production would help it to “maintain as many people as possible in full-time employment”.

Bombardier has confirmed that it plans to suspend all work from Tuesday night at most of its Canadian operations until the end of April.

Bombardier Belfast said it would temporarily cease production in the North until April 20th.

“In the current unprecedented circumstances we want to make the best decisions possible for our people, our communities, the wider Northern Ireland society, and the sustainability of our business.”

The aerospace group said that because it must continue to provide “critical support” some of its Northern Ireland employees would still be required to work. However, it hoped to maximise working from home opportunities, and also observe “the safest working practices” during the period.

Bombardier Belfast said:“The four-week shutdown applies to all other employees and consists of: a furlough of almost three weeks within the government’s job retention scheme guidelines and five days’ vacation at Easter on full pay”.

Meanwhile, Bombardier’s CEO and senior leadership have agreed to “forgo their pay” during the furlough period, while the group’s chairman and members of the board of directors will not receive “board compensation” for the rest of 2020.