US supreme court strikes down Trump tariffs

US President Donald Trump whose economic tariffs on trading partners have been struck down by the US supreme court. Photograph: Tierney Cross/The New York Times

The US supreme court on Friday struck down president Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies, rejecting one of his most contentious assertions of his authority in a ruling with big implications for the global economy.

The justices, in a 6-3 ‌ruling, upheld a lower court’s decision that the Republican president’s use of this 1977 law exceeded his authority. The supreme court reached its conclusion in a legal challenge by businesses affected by the tariffs and 12 US states, most of them Democratic-governed, against Trump’s unprecedented use of this law to unilaterally impose the import ​taxes.

Trump has leveraged tariffs – taxes on imported goods – as a key economic and foreign policy tool.

They have been central to a global trade war that Trump initiated after he began his second term as president, one that has alienated trading partners, affected financial markets and caused global economic uncertainty.

Trump’s tariffs were forecast to generate over the next decade trillions of dollars in revenue for the United States, which possesses the world’s largest economy.

Trump’s administration has not provided tariffs collection data since December 14th. But Penn-Wharton Budget Model economists estimated on Friday that the amount collected in Trump’s tariffs based on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ​stood at more than $175 billion. And that amount likely would need to be refunded on the basis of the supreme court ruling.