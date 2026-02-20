Economy

US supreme court strikes down Trump tariffs

In a 6-3 ‌ruling, top US court upholds a lower court’s decision that the Republican president’s use of this 1977 law exceeded his authority

US President Donald Trump whose economic tariffs on trading partners have been struck down by the US supreme court. Photograph: Tierney Cross/The New York Times
Fri Feb 20 2026 - 15:191 MIN READ

The US supreme court on Friday struck down president Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies, rejecting one of his most contentious assertions of his authority in a ruling with big implications for the global economy.

The justices, in a 6-3 ‌ruling, upheld a lower court’s decision that the Republican president’s use of this 1977 law exceeded his authority. The supreme court reached its conclusion in a legal challenge by businesses affected by the tariffs and 12 US states, most of them Democratic-governed, against Trump’s unprecedented use of this law to unilaterally impose the import ​taxes.

Trump has leveraged tariffs – taxes on imported goods – as a key economic and foreign policy tool.

They have been central to a global trade war that Trump initiated after he began his second term as president, one that has alienated trading partners, affected financial markets and caused global economic uncertainty.

Trump’s tariffs were forecast to generate over the next decade trillions of dollars in revenue for the United States, which possesses the world’s largest economy.

Trump’s administration has not provided tariffs collection data since December 14th. But Penn-Wharton Budget Model economists estimated on Friday that the amount collected in Trump’s tariffs based on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ​stood at more than $175 billion. And that amount likely would need to be refunded on the basis of the supreme court ruling.

Explainer

What are tariffs?

Tariffs - or import taxes - have been a central part of US president Donald Trump’s economic policy.
He has used a number of old pieces of US legislation to allow him to impose these tariffs without getting approval from the US Congress, as would normally have been done in many cases.
The so-called blanket tariffs - imposed on many goods coming from a country, rather than just specific products - have been imposed using a 1977 Act based on a state of emergency existing.
A number of US businesses appealed to the courts saying Trump has exceeded his authority using this legislation. Lower courts ruled in their ruling and this was appealed to the supreme court.
Other tariffs on specific sectors have been applied using different legislation and the Trump administration has said there are other ways to legislate for the blanket tariffs, but experts say this will not be straightforward.

