Economy ‘not yet’ overheating, Sammon uncertainty and the future media landscape

The Irish economy is not yet over-heating, but the Government should avoid unnecessary spending in this year’s Budget and use any unexpected increase in tax revenues to bolster the country’s reserves and pay down debt, an independent advisory body said on Tuesday.

Uncertainty over whether builder Sammon would be appointed to finish a €100 million schools construction project forced the contractor in to liquidation with the loss of 200 jobs, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Yew Grove Reit, a new Irish real-estate investment trust (reit), aims to raise additional equity within the next year as it proves its ability to invest money raised in its €75 million initial public offering this week, according to its chief executive.

A “dramatic” increase in online video revenues, further declines in print, and relatively expensive broadband services are set to be the hallmarks of the Irish entertainment and media market over the next five years, according to a report by PwC. Laura Slattery has the details.

Small companies face excessive fines under Europe’s new data privacy law. It’s not a view you would expect to hear from privacy activist Max Schrems but he feels that compliance with the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been made unnecessarily tough on small companies . And he places the blame squarely on big business. Karlin Lillington reports.

A former EU negotiator has said he does not see London and Brussels agreeing a deal to avoid a hard border in Ireland in this month’s Brexit negotiations and that it could take years to find a solution, writes Simon Carswell.

Sigmar Recruitment is considering opening a new unit in Kerry to recruit web developers from countries such as Romania and Croatia to work remotely for tech companies in Ireland and further afield. Mark Paul reports.

A property company linked to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is to sell one of four large-scale sites on which the new Cherrywood town centre is set to be built in south Dublin, reports Jack Fagan.

In her London Briefing column Fiona Walsh wonders has the embattled chief executive of TSB found time to attend an emergency media-training course since his disastrous appearance at Westminster last month?

European-wide banking mergers are an accident waiting to happen, writes Vincent Boland.

