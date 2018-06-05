Heineken Ireland chief leaves for the US

Heineken Ireland is looking for a new managing director after the global drinks giant announced that Maggie Timoney, the incumbent in the Irish role, is to take the reins at Heineken in the US.

Ms Timoney will take over as chief executive in the US from Dutchman Ronald den Elzen in September.

The Irish woman has run Heineken Ireland for the last five years. Previously, she ran Heineken in Canada and has worked in a variety of roles for the brewer across north America.

Heineken, whose Irish brands include Murphy’s stout and Appleman cider, said it will announce a replacement for Ms Timoney “over the coming months”.