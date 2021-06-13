Covid lands blow on Katie Taylor’s commercial business

The Covid-19 pandemic has put a halt to years of strong profits by Katie Taylor’s commercial firm. New accounts filed by the Olympic gold medal winner and current undisputed world lightweight champion’s KT Sports Ltd show that it recorded a loss of €46,392 in the 12 months to the end of last June.

However, they show that the company snapped up three investment properties during the year with a combined book value of €754,850.

The pandemic impacted business over the final four months of the financial year. A note attached to the accounts states that some activities of the company “were paused” as a result of the initial Covid pandemic lcokdown.

The note states that, although this led to a loss in 2020, the business had net assets of €1.74 million at the end of June last.

Taylor is one of the country’s most popular sports stars and the accounts note that her online store continued to operate throughout the pandemic.

The loss last year follows years of consistent profits. However, it maintains a healthy cash balance even after buying three investment properties during the year from cash reserves.

Taylor (34) sits on the board of KT Sports with sister Sarah Taylor. Directors’ pay last year increased marginally from €44,770 to €48,210.