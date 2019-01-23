Cork Chamber to raise funds for local initiatives to mark anniversary

Cork Chamber has announced a six-month community funding drive to raise €200,000 for local initiatives to mark its 200th anniversary.

The chamber is looking to raise €100,000 for Social Innovation Fund Ireland (SIFI), an organisation that draws matched donations from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

New and established not-for-profit or social enterprises across Cork may apply for funding of projects that are considered innovative and address a critical social issue.

“We are encouraging businesses of all sizes, as well as individuals, to take ownership of this partnership and contribute to the fund, thereby making a personal investment in initiatives that will build community resilience and ensure longevity for the future, making Cork a better place to live and work as we start our next 200-year journey,” said Chamber president Bill O’Connell.

To date SIFI has backed over 80 social innovations around Ireland with more than €14 million in philanthropic funding.