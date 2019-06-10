Marlet to provide 36 social housing units in Dundrum at cost of €11.8m

The Marlet group is proposing to provide 36 apartments for social housing to a Dublin local authority at an estimated cost of €11.8 million.

The average indicative cost of the apartments will be €327,888, and they form part of two fast-track housing applications for the Dundrum area of Dublin by Marlet subsidiary Crekav Trading GP.

In documents lodged with An Bord Pleanála, Crekav Trading GP is proposing to sell 25 apartments from its planned 253 apartments at Greenacres, Longacre and Drumahill House, Upper Kilmacud Road, Dundrum, to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for €8.346 million. These comprise 13 one-bedroom apartments for €3.3 million; 10 two-bedroom apartments for €4 million and two three-bedroom apartments for €969,224.

The one-bedroom apartments range from €239,903 to €266,259, with the two-bedroom apartments costing from €397,822 to €413,484, and the three-bedroom apartments costing from €482,938 to €486,286.

In the second proposal, Crekav is proposing to sell 11 apartments from its 116-apartment plan for Walled Garden, Gort Mhuire, Dundrum for €3.458 million to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council. This offer comprises seven one-bed apartments ranging in cost from €241,446 to €262,441, while the four two-bed apartments range from €414,657 to €430,404.

The Marlet subsidiary plan is the latest proposal by a builder to supply social homes in large-scale planning residential applications going before An Bord Pleanála under Government fast-track planning rules.