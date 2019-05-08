Grafton Group revenues rise on more favourable weather

More favourable weather this year compared to the start of 2019 helped builders merchanting and DIY group Grafton increase revenue at one of its divisions in the Republic by 9.3 per cent.

In the first four months of the year, the Chadwicks, Heiton Buckley and Woodies DIY-owner increased group revenues by 6.1 per cent to £962 million (€1.12 billion) while like-for-like revenues rose 6.4 per cent.

It attributed the improvement to a positive trading performance and “more favourable weather compared to the same period last year”.

Growth was, however, affected by the disposal of two non-core UK merchanting businesses in the second half of 2018.

“The Group had a positive start to the year and we should continue to benefit from the momentum in our Irish and Dutch businesses,” said Grafton Group chief executive Gavin Slark.

By region, the Republic was the top performer when currency fluctuations were factored in. On a constant currency basis, Belgium’s merchanting arm grew 14.8 per cent compared to the 10.7 per cent growth at the Irish business. However, on an actual basis, the Republic’s growth of 9.3 per cent was higher than other regions.

Overall, the companies retailing arm grew 10.8 per cent while its manufacturing division saw revenues rise 7.2 per cent.

“Underlying demand in the UK repair, maintenance and improvement market remains relatively subdued and we continue to focus on realising the benefits from the investments we have made in recent years into our higher margin Selco and Leyland SDM businesses,” Mr Slark said.