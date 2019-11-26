CRH forecasts record €4.15bn full-year earnings

Building materials giant CRH forecast on Tuesday that its full year earnings will grow by 23 per cent to reach a record €4.15 billion, as it reported a robust set of figures for the first nine months of the year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 27 per cent in the nine months to €3.2 billion, buoyed by the impact of acquisitions, including the €3 billion purchase in the middle of last year of US cement company Ash Grove.

CRH has spent a further €700 million on deals this year and raised €2 billion from asset sales, mainly comprised of the disposal of its European distribution business.

The company is also reportedly considering the sale of its Philippines cement unit, which it inherited in 2015 as part of its acquisition of €6.5 billion of assets from European rivals Lafarge ad Holcim, as they completed their own merger. The Philippines business had been loss-making for much of its time under CRH, but has stabilised in the past 12 months.

CRH said its earnings performance in the third quarter was helped by more favourable weather conditions than experienced in the first half of the year in North America, with group sales rising 9 per cent to €21.8 billion for the period as a whole.

The group reiterated that its net debt is expected to be close to €7 billion at the year end, leaving its borrowings at “well below” two times ebitda.