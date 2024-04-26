Facebook and Instagram pull the plug on charity fundraising

The change affects Facebook Donate ads, fundraisers created through the Instagram and Facebook, the fundraiser API feature, and PayPal Giving Fund Ireland. Photograph: Tony Avelar/AP

Social media giant Meta has announced that it is pulling the plug on charity fundraisers on its platform across Europe from the end of June.

The decision, which applies to both Instagram and Facebook, affects users in the European Economic Area (EEA), which covers the 27 EU states including Ireland as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The UK is not a member of the EEA.

“This year, we are evolving our approach to help more non-profits reach more donors. Starting on July 1st, 2024, charities in the European Economic Area will need to direct users to their respective websites for fundraising purposes instead of using fundraising products on Facebook and Instagram platforms, as Meta will no longer provide these services in the EEA,” the company said in a blog post.

The company has not yet responded to queries for an explanation of why it is stopping such activities.

The change affects Facebook Donate ads, fundraisers created through the Instagram and Facebook, the fundraiser API feature, and PayPal Giving Fund Ireland. From July 1st, charities will also lose access to past data from fundraising activity through Meta platforms, including lists of supporters.

The company is also restricting who can donate money between now and June 30th. Citing regulatory requirements, Meta said only those who previously used an e-money account to make a donation will be able to donate until June 30th. Those who have not used an e-money account will no longer be able to create or donate to fundraisers.

Meta said it was exploring new ways to help charities direct potential donors to their fundraisers.