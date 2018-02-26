Conroy Gold discovers ‘extensive gold zone’ in Monaghan

Exploration firm Conroy Gold and Natural Resources has discovered an “extensive gold zone” in Co Monaghan.

The company, which announced a 1,000 metre drilling programme at the site in Clontibret two weeks ago, located the gold from the first drill hole it completed some 30 metres below the Tullybuck antimony mine.

Conroy chairman Richard Conroy said the company has “a number of development initiatives” underway. “I am delighted at these excellent drilling results, including both high grades and wide intersections,” he said.

“Our technical work on the deposit had identified the Tullybuck antimony mine area as a key target for next stage gold focused drilling and the results confirm the effectiveness of our team’s pre-drilling technical review.

“The confirmation of an extensive gold zone builds significantly on what we have previously identified. As a result the team are excited with this additional gold zone discovery and what it means for the Clontibret project and our company as a whole.”

Conroy Gold became embroiled in a dispute with its majority shareholder last year when Patrick O’Sullivan failed to achieve a High Court declaration that he and two of his nominees had wrongly been blocked by Mr Conroy from being elected directors.

An order of costs was made against O’Sullivan at a later hearing. Outlining his reasoning for not awarding costs, Mr Justice Barrett said Mr O’Sullivan “has, unfortunately for him, been entirely unsuccessful in the within proceedings”.

“The court sees no reason why it ought now to depart from the usual rule that ‘costs follow the event’. The court will therefore make an order for costs against Mr O’Sullivan.”