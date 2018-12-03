LK Shields announces merger with Kilroys Solicitors

A small Dublin city law firm is merging with LK Shields, the Republic’s 15th largest law firm, the two companies announced on Monday.

From Monday, Kilroys Solicitors’ staff will operate from the existing LK Shields offices in a deal which has the hallmarks of an acquisition given Kilroys size.

Just 13 people have joined LK Shields as a result of the merger - three as partners - while LK Shields has a total of 150 employees.

Figures from the Law Society Gazette published in February show LK Shields to be the Republic’s 15th largest firm. A&L Goodbody, Arthur Cox and Matheson were the top three firms in that ranking based on practicing solicitor numbers.

The merger represents “strategic growth” for LK Shields which recently opened offices in Galway and London.

The firm’s chairman, Michael Kavanagh, said the group is also looking to expand its specialist teams in intellectual property, technology, data privacy, funds and regulatory compliance.

Joanne Griffin, the managing partner of Kilroys, said the merger will allow the firm meet the evolving needs of its clients. “We very much look forward to working with the dynamic team at LK Shields,” she said.

A spokesman did not comment on whether equity partners would take the same position once the transaction is complete and, if so, what the buy-in was.

A spokesman for LK Shields said it had a “large portfolio” of national and multinational corporate clients from across multiple industry sectors including IT, construction, medtech, pharma, media and fintech.

“We advise our clients on a wide variety of corporate and commercial matters including commercial contracts, intellectual property, employment and employee benefits, mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital, EU and competition, financial services,” he said.

“We also have a significant offering in litigation and dispute resolution where we specialise in commercial disputes and professional negligence claims.”

The firm recently advised Top Oil on its acquisition by Iriving Oil, as well as nursing home operator on a number of recent acquisitions. It also acted for Cignal in the expansion of its financing facility to €65million.

Another client was InfraVia Capital Partners, which was advised on its signing of an agreement to acquire the Mater Private hospital group from a fund sponsored by HarbourVest Partners and which is managed by CapVest.