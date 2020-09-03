Irish Distillers unveils programme to recruit engineers

Irish Distillers has unveiled a programme aimed at recruiting engineers to work at its Midleton distillery in Co Cork and its bottling operations in Dublin.

The Jameson Engineering Graduate Programme, which is now open for applications, is a two-year programme that allows graduates to work alongside its whiskey production team and state-of-the-art technology.

“At Irish Distillers we have a history of supporting and nurturing young talent and now, through the launch of the Jameson Engineering Graduate Programme, we want to leverage this experience to support the next generation of engineers,” said Mairead Griffin, head of talent acquisition at Irish Distillers.

“Engineers play a fundamental role in the distillation and bottling processes, and we want to make sure that we have a pipeline of talent to meet our business needs, now and in the future.

“We already have a team of capable and talented engineers within the business who have risen up through the ranks. Our production leadership teams are ready to support and guide our new engineering graduates through the two-year programme.

“In Cork graduates will build technical expertise with both theoretical and practical technical training on distillation pots, distillation columns, vessels, pumps, valves and instrumentation, boilers, conveyor belts, heat exchangers and automation control systems,” said Ms Griffin.

“While graduates in Dublin will have the opportunity to engage with and receive training on our fully automated state-of-the- art process systems and packaging equipment.

“The programme is designed to give graduates ownership of their career aspirations, supported by practical experience and training to help them succeed.

“We are looking for curious self-starters who view a challenge as an opportunity. We see the successful candidates as having the desire to turn a job into a passion.”

Graduates will also attend the Irish Whiskey Academy, a state-of-the-art training facility in Co Cork on the grounds of Midleton distillery, which focuses on the production and heritage of Irish whiskey produced at Midleton.