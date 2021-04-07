Way cleared for O’Flynn Group to begin delivery of 1,137 Dublin homes

With developers relying on the Government’s fast-track planning process to speed up the delivery of housing finding the approvals they secure from An Bord Pleanála being challenged on a more frequent basis in the High Court, the O’Flynn Group’s decision to avail of the ordinary planning system for its Southwest Gate scheme on Dublin’s Naas Road would appear to have been the right one.

With no appeals lodged against Dublin City Council’s decision to approve the project last February, the way has been cleared for the O’Flynn Group to proceed with the construction of its most ambitious mixed-use project in the capital to date.

Upon completion, the €625 million scheme will comprise 1,137 apartments, a 148-bedroom hotel and some 17,699sq m (190,510sq ft) of commercial space on a 6.8-hectare (17-acre) site along the Naas Road in Dublin 12.

The residential units will provide a mix of 724 build-to-sell units, 299 build-to-rent units and 114 Part V social and affordable units across 12 blocks. The apartment buildings will range in height from four to 10 storeys, while the hotel will rise to 15 storeys.

The Southwest Gate scheme also aims to deliver 12,445sq m (133,957sq ft) of community open space to cater for the needs of the development’s anticipated population of 2,584.

The site of the scheme, much of which was occupied by Nissan formerly, benefits from extensive frontage on to the Naas Road and Walkinstown Avenue. The development’s name, Southwest Gate, derives from its location at the “gateway” to Dublin city.

The O’Flynn Group, which is headed up by Cork developer Michael O’Flynn, is currently developing a number of sites across both the Leinster and Munster regions and expects to deliver 500 units to the market in 2021.