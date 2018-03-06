Short-term office lease available in Sandyford

Knight Frank is quoting a rent of €269 per sq m (€25/sq ft) and €1,350 per car parking space for a short-term office lease in Sandyford.

The office space is on the first floor of Trigon House at Arena Road in Dublin 18, and is available up to the end of August 2019.

It extends to 424sq m (4,566sq ft) and is in a mix of cellular and open-plan office space. The accommodation is fully fitted, ready for immediate occupation and comes with six car parking spaces.

Trigon House is a modern four-storey office block within easy reach of the M50 and N11. The Green Luas Line offers nearby terminals at Central Park and Sandyford, and Dublin Bus also services the area.

Nearby occupiers nearby include Microsoft, Vodafone, Sage, Bank of America Merill Lynch, Clayton Hotel and Beacon Hotel.