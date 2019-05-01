Ashbourne Business Park industrial and office unit available to buy or let

Industrial property specialist Harvey is seeking a buyer or alternatively an occupier for a well-located industrial and office facility at Ashbourne Business Park in Co Meath.

Unit 1A, Block 1 is available for sale with an asking price of €675,000 (exclusive) or to let with a quoting rent of €65,000 per annum (exclusive).

The subject property extends to a total gross external floor area of 674sq m (7,255sq ft) bounded by a substantial, private and fenced yard.

The building has recently undergone a refurbishment, and comes with an updated fire certificate. Clear internal height within the industrial space is 7.3m. Loading access is provided via an automated steel roller-shutter door. The unit is finished with an attractive architectural cladding, and has a twin-skin insulated metal deck roof.

The property includes 205sq m (2,206sq ft) of fully-fitted two-storey office accommodation and staff facilities. The finishes here include suspended ceilings, laminate floor coverings, electric heating, and an intruder alarm.

Unit 1A benefits from a prime position at the entrance to Ashbourne Business Park, directly across from the scheme’s security hut. Car parking provision is generous with 14 designated car spaces.

Ashbourne Business Park is a modern, high-quality, well-managed campus situated directly off the M2 motorway, and within a 10-minute drive of the M50. The scheme is an attractively-landscaped development, with security provided on a 24-hour basis.