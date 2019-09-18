Gerald Kean’s former Upper Pembroke Street offices guiding at €1.1m

If its walls could talk, 2 Upper Pembroke Street could surely tell a tale or two given its storied history since the days of the Celtic Tiger as the home of high-profile solicitor Gerald Kean’s legal practice.

From top footballers to stars of stage and screen, the Cork-born solicitor is reputed to have handled the legal affairs of numerous of the boom era’s biggest names, while also becoming something of a celebrity himself.

Roll forward to today and following the much-publicised departure of Kean’s firm from number 2 Upper Pembroke Street in February of this year, the property’s owners, Hong Kong-based Champ Holdings, have instructed agent Colliers International to offer it for sale at a guide price of €1.1 million.

Number 2 Upper Pembroke Street, which is being sold with the benefit of vacant possession, comprises four storeys and is an over-basement mid-terraced Georgian building of 2,570sq ft. While the property is in need of refurbishment, it offers generous floor to ceiling heights and original features including fireplaces and decorative cornicing.

Michele McGarry, who is handling the sale on behalf of Colliers, expects the building to appeal to investors as prime Georgian properties in Dublin’s central business district are commanding rents of between €45 and €50 per sq ft. Only recently, Colliers secured a price of €1.85 million for number 14 Upper Pembroke Street. Also in need of refurbishment, the property attracted strong interest from a variety of prospective purchasers.

Ms McGarry believes number 2 would make an ideal home for a professional practice looking for a boutique office in Dublin city centre. The property could alternatively suit several others uses including embassy or residential, subject to planning permission being obtained.

Located in Dublin’s most prestigious Georgian Quarter, just off Fitzwilliam Square, Upper Pembroke Street is widely acknowledged as an established and highly desirable business location.

The surrounding area is home to numerous major corporate occupiers including LinkedIn, the IDA, Arthur Cox and the Medical Council. The subject property’s adjoining occupiers are the Greek embassy and Pembroke Hall, a serviced office provider.

In terms of amenities, Upper Pembroke Street is located beside a wide selection of high-end restaurants including House, Matt the Thresher, FX Buckley, Dax, along with the five star Merrion and Conrad Dublin hotels. St Stephen’s Green, Grafton Street, The National Concert Hall and Iveagh Gardens are all to be found within a short walk.

The area is well served by public transport, with numerous Dublin Bus routes, the Dart at Pearse Street and the Luas green line stops at Charlemont Street, St Stephen’s Green and Harcourt Street all located nearby.

Michele McGarry of Colliers said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a Georgian building located in Dublin’s premier business district, with the benefit of vacant possession. We expect strong interest from investors and owner occupiers.”