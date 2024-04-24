Wild Duck theatre and pub in Dublin’s Temple Bar seeking €8m

Joint agents BDM Property and JLL are guiding a price of €8 million for the high-profile theatre and bar venue, The Wild Duck, along with a portfolio of eight apartments above the premises

The property, at 17-20 Sycamore Street in the heart of Temple Bar, Dublin, occupies a mainly four-storey over-basement building dating from about 1850. The building, a former warehouse of the Bewley family of tea and coffee merchants, extends to 1,355sq m (14,588sq ft). Numbers 17-19 Sycamore Street are four-storey over-basement, and the adjoining 20 Sycamore Street is three-storey over basement.

The theatre bar and venue accommodation (721sq m/7,768sq ft) briefly comprise a ground-floor bar, entertainment venue and catering kitchen with a first-floor lounge and private party area. In the basement are customer toilets and keg and storage areas. The property has extensive street frontage to Sycamore Street and has been completely refurbished by the present owner to provide hospitality and residential accommodation. The theatre bar and venue premises is currently vacant and ready for immediate occupation, offering significant business and value-add potential.

The upper floors of the property are in residential use (634sq m/6,821sq ft), comprising eight refurbished apartments ranging in size from 61sq m (657sq ft) to 107sq m (1,154sq ft). The apartment mix comprises one- and two-bedroom units, some of which are duplexes with period details including exposed timber beams. Seven of the eight apartments have tenants.

The Wild Duck occupies a prime location in Temple Bar and sits just off Dame Street and within a short walk in either direction of Grafton Street and Henry Street.

The location is well-served by the public transport network, with both the Luas green line stop at Trinity and the Luas red line stop at Jervis within walking distance. Several Dublin Bus routes operate along Dame Street while the closest Dart station is at Tara Street.

John Ryan of BDM Property says: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire one of Dublin’s best entertainment venues renowned for its live headline acts and gigs.”

Brian Shields of joint selling agent JLL adds that the eight overhead apartments will provide the purchaser with additional, valuable rental income.