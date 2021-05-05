Naas Enterprise Park industrial unit seeking €250,000 per annum

With vacancy rates in the industrial and logistics sector at historically low levels in Dublin and the greater Dublin area, the arrival to the market of unit 2 at Naas Enterprise Park is expected to see significant interest from potential occupiers.

The property is being offered to let on behalf of its owners, Yew Grove Reit, by joint agent Harvey and O’Neill & Co at a quoted rent of €250,000 per annum (exclusive), which equates to € 78.94 per square metre (€7.33 per square foot).

Unit 2 briefly comprises a detached light industrial/warehouse unit with ancillary two-storey offices and a gated and fenced loading yard to the rear.

The property extends to 3,167sq m (34,090sq ft) including 2,712sq m (29,192sq ft) of warehousing and 437sq m (4,704sq ft) of offices. The twin-span warehouse has a clear internal height of 6.2m and has two dock levellers and one level access door. The roof is of twin-skin, insulated metal decking and the walls are finished to full height in profiled metal cladding.

The two- storey offices are situated to the front of the building and are finished with LED and fluorescent-strip lighting, both electric and oil-fired central heating and perimeter trunking with data cabling. The accommodation is laid out in both single- and multiple-person offices, a staff canteen and WCs on both floors. Closed-circuit television cameras are fitted throughout the property. The building has a B1 BER energy rating.

Naas Enterprise Park is the largest industrial and warehousing development in the Naas area and is home to occupiers such as DSV, Schlotter Ireland, Penneys, Mercury Engineering and Dominos. The development is situated just two minutes’ drive from the new junction 10 on the M7 motorway providing rapid access to both Dublin and the south and southwest of the country.

Those seeking further information in relation to the sale of unit 2 should contact Kevin McHugh at Harvey or Darac O’Neill at O’Neill & Co.