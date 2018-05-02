Lucan land bank to be sold for €30,000 to €50,000 per acre

A high-quality land bank extending to 183 acres near Lucan, Co Dublin, is to be offered for sale in a single lot or in four separate divisions.

Coonan Property of Maynooth and Celbridge is seeking €7 million to €9 million for the estate owned by the Pritchard Jones family, who were involved in horse breeding for years before selling off their home and yard and relocating to the United Kingdom.

Willie Coonan is to invite offers of €30,000 to €50,000 per acre for the land if it is to be divided into four different lots – 13 acres, 16 acres, 57 acres and 97 acres.

The farm is located along the Lucan/Clonee road (R149) within three miles of Lucan, one mile of Leixlip and 4.5 miles of Clonee. Each of the land divisions has direct access on to one of the roads.

Mr Coonan said the land was ideally suited to a range of agricultural or equestrian uses due to the free draining arrangements and the fact that it had been farmed to a high standard over many years. He said he expected the farm to be zoned in the future for residential and allied uses.