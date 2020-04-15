LinkedIn campus plan drives €2m sale of Georgian building in Dublin

LinkedIn’s decision to establish a major European campus at Iput’s Wilton Park scheme in Dublin city centre is understood to have led to strong interest from a range of investors and developers in the recent sale of No 95 Lower Baggot Street.

While the mid-terrace Georgian building is already in full office use, the site to the rear of the property has the capacity to accommodate the development of a small apartment scheme, making it an attractive proposition for those looking to capitalise on the significant need for residential accommodation within the immediate area.

Quite apart from the several thousand additional workers which LinkedIn is set to employ at its new EMEA headquarters, demand is expected to be driven further by the ESB’s redevelopment of its headquarters on nearby Fitzwilliam Street.

No 95 Lower Baggot Street had been brought to the market by Harry Byrne of agent Mason Owen & Lyons. It is understood the property has been acquired by a well-known Dublin house-building family for around the €2 million, which had been sought by the selling agent.

Robert Corrigan of Browne Corrigan Chartered Surveyors declined to comment on the matter when contacted by The Irish Times, other than to confirm that he had represented the purchaser in the matter.